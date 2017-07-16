Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute: Agrees to contract with Rockets
Mbah a Moute has agreed to a contract with the Rockets, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
The terms of the deal have yet to be disclosed, so it's unclear how long or how much it will be worth. Mbah a Moute is coming off a 2016-17 campaign where he played in 80 games with the Clippers and averaged 6.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 22.3 minutes. He also shot a career-high 39 percent from the three-point line, which fits the Rockets current offensive game plan quite well. In joining Houston, he'll add another three-and-D option at both forward spots, although his value certainly takes a hit considering he'll likely be stuck behind the likes of Trevor Ariza, P.J. Tucker and Ryan Anderson.
