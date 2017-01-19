Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Blocks five shots in start vs. Bucks
Harrell tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, five blocks and four assists across 27 minutes during a 111-92 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.
Harrell was reinserted into the starting lineup at center after Clint Capela started on Tuesday in his return a leg injury and had a fantastic all-around performance. The five blocks were a season high and the four assists tied a season high for the second-year forward. Capela played just 11 minutes off the bench and Ryan Anderson (illness) missed the game, which gave Harrell an increased role. Harrell has been effective this season, but his value should take a hit once Capela gets closer to his normal workload.
