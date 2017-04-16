Harrell (migraine) will play in Sunday's playoff opener against the Thunder, Marc Berman of Fox 26 (KRIV) reports.

Harrell was sent home early from Saturday's practice because of a migraine, but was never expected to miss any time. He's officially been cleared ahead of Sunday's contest vs. the Thunder, so look for him to take on his usual role off the bench, splitting time with Nene Hilario behind starting center, Clint Capela.