Harrell registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and an assist in 33 minutes of action Monday during a 101-91 win over Washington.

Harrell has come into his own with Capela nursing a broken fibula. After scoring a season-high 29 points against the Clippers on December 30th, Harrell has now put up 13 points and 14 points in each of his last two games, respectively. He's carved out a nice niche for himself as the Rockets' enforcer, and now sports a solid 5.0 +/- for the season.