Harrell contributed 14 points (5-6 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 23 minutes during a 131-115 win over Phoenix on Monday.

Harrell has been effective in each of his three starts with Clint Capela (leg) sidelined. Over those three games, Harrell is averaging 15.7 points on 71 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He should continue to return decent value as long as Capela is out of the lineup.