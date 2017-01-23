Harrell is expected to come off the bench Monday against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Clint Capela having now logged four appearances since returning last week from a broken left fibula and Ryan Anderson (illness) set to return Monday, coach Mike D'Antoni will have the full roster at his disposal for the first time since Dec. 17. Capela will face no playing-time restrictions while taking back his usual starting role at center, resulting in Harrell heading to the reserve ranks. The playing-time distribution at center will often be highly volatile from game to game with Capela, Harrell and Nene Hilario all offering varied skill sets that may match up better with some teams than others, and since all three are expected to be featured in the rotation, it will be hard to predict what to expect from any of those players on any given night.