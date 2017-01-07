Harrell registered nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 FT), four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during a 100-93 win over Orlando on Friday.

Harrell moved back into the starting lineup after he was designated to a bench role Thursday against Oklahoma City, but played less minutes than reserve center Nene Hilario. There is no clear-cut starting center for Houston right now, as the team seems to be starting either Nene or Harrell based on the matchup against the opposing team. With the two of them splitting minutes, it may be hard to rely on either one, though Harrell has been the better option.