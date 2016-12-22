Harrell provided 17 points (8-11 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 28 minutes in a 125-111 win over the Suns.

The Suns' more up-tempo offensive attack may have prompted coach Mike D'Antoni to go with the energetic Harrell over the aging Nene Hilario, who started at center in Tuesday's loss to the Spurs, on the top unit Wednesday, and the second-year big man didn't disappoint. While picking up his most minutes of the season, the undersized Harrell showcased the athleticism and efficient scoring that he'd provided in glimpses in the past, and he could be able to parlay the strong outing into further starts while Clint Capela (leg) remains sidelined for the next four-to-six weeks. Hilario played only 18 minutes off the bench Wednesday, but fared well in his own right, supplying 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field.