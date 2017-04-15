Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Misses practice Saturday
Harrell missed Saturday's practice due to a migraine, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harrell was sent home Saturday in order to recover in time for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Thunder, while he's expected to be fine for Game 1 at this point. He figures to provide depth in the Rockets' frontcourt per usual, but Nene Hilario could see additional minutes off the bench if Harrell's migraine persists.
More News
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Double-doubles off bench Monday•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Scores 13 points in 27 minutes Friday•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Will be available Friday vs. Warriors•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Will not play Tuesday vs. Warriors•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Posts double-digit points in Wednesday's win•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Held to three minutes Wednesday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...