Harrell missed Saturday's practice due to a migraine, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harrell was sent home Saturday in order to recover in time for Sunday's playoff matchup against the Thunder, while he's expected to be fine for Game 1 at this point. He figures to provide depth in the Rockets' frontcourt per usual, but Nene Hilario could see additional minutes off the bench if Harrell's migraine persists.