Harrell will come off the bench during Thursday's game against the Thunder, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

Harrell has been running with the starters in recent games, but they've opted to change it up with Nene Hilario in the starting lineup Thursday. Despite the move to the bench, Harrell remains the more attractive fantasy option and should see significantly more minutes than the veteran Hilario.

