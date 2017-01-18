Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Not in starting lineup Tuesday
Although Harrell was expected to start at center for Tuesday's matchup against the Heat, the team has opted to go with Clint Capella.
Capella is making his return from a lengthy absence, thus the team was expected to ease him back into action, but that does not appear to be the plan. It remains to be seen how Harrell's minutes will be affected with Capella's return, as he had been playing well with his opportunity. The situation will need to continue being monitored going forward.
