Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Returns to starting lineup Friday
Harrell will return at center to the starting lineup for Friday's matchup against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
After running with the starters for a few games, Harrell returned to a reserve role in Thursday's win over the Thunder. However, it appears that decision may have been matchup based, as the team has opted to insert Harrell back in the starting lineup. He's averaging 14.8 points, 5.4 boards, and 2.0 assists across in 29 minutes in five starts this season. While Harrell figures to continue getting most of the starts with Clint Capella sidelined, Nene Hilario could continue seeing some spot starts based on matchups.
