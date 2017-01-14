Harrell started at power forward Friday, and finished with 10 points (5-9 FG), five rebounds, two assists and two steals in 24 minutes during a 110-105 loss to the Grizzlies.

Harrell has been in and out of the starting lineup recently, with coach Mike D'Antoni experimenting with Nene at the beginning of games in favor of Harrell. Harrell had an efficient scoring night, posting double digits in the scoring column for the third time in five games, but split minutes evenly with Nene. His fantasy value takes a hit with Nene in the picture now, but he's playing well when he's out there.