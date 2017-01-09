Harrell scored 28 points (12-13 FG. 4-6 FT) while adding five rebounds and a block in 26 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 129-122 win over the Raptors.

He fell one point shy of tying the career high he set just five games ago. Harrell has seen his minutes and production soar with Clint Capela (broken leg) sidelined, and with Capela likely out until at least the end of the month, Harrell should remain a productive part of the Rockets' frontcourt rotation for the time being.