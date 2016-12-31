Harrell went off for a career-high 29 points (10-14 FG, 9-11 FT), three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes during a 140-116 win over the Clippers on Friday.

Harrell did all that while coming off the bench and yet nearly doubling the playing time of Nene Hilario, who started for the second straight game at center. He's been great since Clint Capela (leg) went down, so Harrell looks like he'll get enough minutes in a bench role to provide consistent fantasy value, especially when it comes to points and field-goal percentage.