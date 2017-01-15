Updating a previous report, Harrell will remain in the starting lineup at center on Sunday against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets were going to use Nene Hilario's size and strength to match up with Brook Lopez of the Nets, but with Lopez getting the night off for rest, Harrell will stick with the starting five and Hilario will come off the bench. Harrell's slated to get the bulk of the work at the position and despite being somewhat inconsistent, Harrell still has a chance to post some strong numbers until Clint Capela (foot) is back.