Harrell will draw the start at center for Wednesday's game against the Suns, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Clint Capela (knee) has been ruled out for at least the next six weeks, so Harrell was considered one of the Rockets' players that was expected to benefit the most. While Nene Hilario drew the start in Capela's place on Tuesday, coach Mike D'Antoni will experiment with the younger and more athletic Harrell, who could very well surpass the 22 minutes he played just a game ago. The Rockets will likely continue to switch the two in and out of the starting lineup, so this shouldn't be a permanent move going forward.