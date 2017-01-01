Harrell will start Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harrell is coming off a career performance Friday against the Clippers where he posted 29 points, and that outing seemingly is the reason why he's being awarded the start over Nene Hilario on Saturday. However, both Harrell and Nene are short-term options with Clint Capela (leg) expected to return sometime in February.