Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Starts Saturday vs. Knicks
Harrell will start Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Harrell is coming off a career performance Friday against the Clippers where he posted 29 points, and that outing seemingly is the reason why he's being awarded the start over Nene Hilario on Saturday. However, both Harrell and Nene are short-term options with Clint Capela (leg) expected to return sometime in February.
More News
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Scores career-high 29 vs. Clippers•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Will stick on bench for second straight game•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: To come off bench Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Effective again in third start•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Will start again at center Friday•
-
Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Goes for 17 points in move to top unit•