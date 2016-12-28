Harrell will come off the bench for Tuesday's matchup with the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Andrew Bogut (knee) is returning from an 11-game absence and will start at center for the Mavericks, so coach Mike D'Antoni wants to counter that move by pushing Nene Hilario into the starting lineup, who's presumably a better matchup. That said, Bogut's playing time is expected to be limited and Hilario has seen less than 20 minutes in each of the Rockets' last seven games, so Harrell is still the better option in terms of fantasy value and will likely see the bigger workload Tuesday.