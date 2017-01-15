Harrell is expected to move to the bench for Sunday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets are set to be matched up with Brook Lopez of the Nets, so coach Mike D'Antoni wants to counter with the bigger and stronger Nene Hilario at center. That pushes Harrell back to the bench, but he remains the center to own between the two and should receive the bulk of the workload Sunday. That said, the Rockets recently announced that they expect to have Clint Capela (leg) back either Tuesday or Wednesday, so Harrell could be in line for a significant decrease in value once Capela's at full strength.