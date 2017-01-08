Harrell will move back to the bench for Sunday's game against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harrell and Nene Hilario have been moving back and forth between the bench and the starting five, largely dependent on the opposing team's center. With the Raptors' Jonas Valanciunas on the docket, coach Mike D'Antoni will turn to Hilario to matchup with him, which means Harrell will head to the bench. That said, Hilario is coming off one of his largest minute loads in recent games and the Rockets play three of the next four nights, which may prompt the team to keep Hilario's minutes down and use Harrell more extensively.