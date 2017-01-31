Harrell will return to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

Harrell started at center for Sunday's matchup with the Pacers, posting 10 points (5-9 FG), seven rebounds, an assist, a block and a turnover across 26 minutes. However, the Rockets will once again switch up their starting five, pushing Clint Capela back into the top unit at center, while bringing Harrell off the bench. Coach Mike D'Antoni mentioned he's going to try and get Capela, Harrell and Nene Hilario time at the position Tuesday, which isn't the most attractive fantasy scenario, so it may be a situation to avoid for the time being.