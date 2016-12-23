Harrell will draw his second straight start at center Friday against the Grizzlies, ESPN.com's Calvin Watkins reports.

Coach Mike D'Antoni hasn't formally committed to a full-time starter at center with Clint Capela (leg) set to miss the next four-to-six weeks, but Harrell appears to have the early edge over Nene Hilario, who started the Rockets' first game sans Capela before dropping to the bench Wednesday against the Suns. In that contest, Harrell impressed with 17 points, three rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 28 minutes, and D'Antoni will turn to the second-year big man again with the hope that he'll ignite the team right away. D'Antoni cited a desire to quicken the pace of the game as his main reason for turning to the energetic, athletic Harrell on Friday over the larger, technically-sound Hilario, and since fast pace tends to be the modus operandi for D'Antoni more often than not, Harrell seemingly makes for the better fantasy pickup of the two while Capela is sidelined.