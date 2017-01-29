Harrell will start at center for Sunday's game against the Pacers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Harrell didn't even see the floor during Friday's game against the 76ers, with Nene Hilario logging 27 minutes and Clint Capela notching 21. However, it appears coach Mike D'Antonio wants to match up Harrell against Myles Turner of the Pacers, although it could also be a ploy to give some extra rest to both Hilario and Capela. That said, Harrell's role has fluctuated a lot of late and his fantasy outlook remains risky for the foreseeable future.