Harrell will start at center in Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Clint Capela made his return from a leg injury and started at center in Tuesday's game against the Heat, but he ended up playing just nine minutes and he remains on a minutes restriction. Harrell ended up playing 16 minutes in the outing and played effectively, so look for him to have an even heavier dose in the frontcourt Wednesday in his return to the starting lineup.