Harrell will return to the starting lineup at center for Tuesday's matchup against the Hornets, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Harrell and Nene Hilario have been alternating starts based on matchups recently, and the Rockets apparently like Harrell against the Hornets Tuesday. Regardless of who's starting, Harrell has consistently seen a slightly heavier workload, and figures to continue so going forward.

