Rockets' Montrezl Harrell: Will stick on bench for second straight game
Harrell will come off the bench for the second straight game Friday against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
With the Rockets facing another traditional back-to-the-basket center in the Clippers' DeAndre Jordan, Nene Hilario will receive another start. Harrell had previously enjoyed a three-game stint as the Rockets' starting center, scoring in double figures in all of those contests, but he was limited to only seven points Tuesday against the Mavericks. However, he still outpaced Hilario in playing time Tuesday, and that could be the case again Friday if coach Mike D'Antoni decides he wants the team to play at a faster pace.
