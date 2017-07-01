Rockets' Nene Hilario: Agrees to deal with Rockets

Hilario (groin) has agreed to a four-year, $15 million contract with the Rockets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Currently at 34 years old, it would be impressive if Hilario managed to play out all four years of this contract, in Houston or elsewhere. Nevertheless, he put a solid season together in Houston this past year and will likely slot into a similar role off the bench in 2017-18, assuming he's able to recover from the left adductor tear that brought his 2016-17 season to an abrupt end while Houston was in the midst of their unsuccesful playoff campaign.