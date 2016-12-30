Hilario will start at center in Friday's game against the Clippers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Rockets are opposing another traditional starting center in the Clippers' DeAndre Jordan, so the bulkier Hilario will garner his second straight turn with the top unit, resulting in Montrezl Harrell remaining in a bench role. Both Hilario and Harrell have logged multiple starts since Clint Capela was diagnosed with a fractured left fibula a little over a week ago, and it seems likely that matchups might ultimately dictate who coach Mike D'Antoni opts to start on a given night. Hilario is averaging 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 blocks in 17.4 minutes per game in the Rockets' first five games without Capela.