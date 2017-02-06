Hilario (groin) will practice Monday and is expected to play Tuesday against Orlando, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.

Nene was held out of action Friday against the Bulls due to a sore groin, but the issue was never considered overly serious. Assuming he makes it through Monday's session without a hitch, Nene will return to his usual role as one of the Rockets' first big men off the bench. The 34-year-old is averaging only 17.1 minutes per game, but he's been a valuable addition as a high-efficiency finisher around the rim.