Rockets' Nene Hilario: Expects to return Tuesday
Hilario (groin) will practice Monday and is expected to play Tuesday against Orlando, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.
Nene was held out of action Friday against the Bulls due to a sore groin, but the issue was never considered overly serious. Assuming he makes it through Monday's session without a hitch, Nene will return to his usual role as one of the Rockets' first big men off the bench. The 34-year-old is averaging only 17.1 minutes per game, but he's been a valuable addition as a high-efficiency finisher around the rim.
