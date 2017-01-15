Hilario is expected to start at center for Sunday's game against the Nets, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario and Montrezl Harrell continue to rotate as the team's starting center, as coach Mike D'Antoni switches it up depending on the center matchup. With Brook Lopez of the Nets on the other side Sunday, the Rockets with go with the bigger Hilario to match up with his strength, although Harrell is still expected to see the bigger workload of the Rockets' two centers. Adding on to that, the Rockets recently announced that they expect to have Clint Capela (foot) back on Tuesday or Wednesday, so once that happens, Hilario will likely see his role decrease.