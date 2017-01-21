Hilario is expected to sit out Friday against the Warriors for rest, but will be active if he's needed, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Updating a previous note on Hilario, he'll dress for Friday's game in case he's needed for some reason, presumably for foul trouble, but is still very unlikely to take the floor. Montrezl Harrell and Clint Capela will likely see all of the minutes at the center position.