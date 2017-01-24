Hilario scored 17 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 22 minutes during Monday's 127-114 loss to the Bucks.

Hilario made the most of his limited minutes Monday, abusing a thin Milwaukee front line to achieve a season high in rebounding while record his best scoring output since Jan. 5. He rarely sees extended minutes due to the presence of Clint Capela and Houston's up-tempo style of play, but Nene has shown that he can still get it done when the proper matchup presents itself.

