Rockets' Nene Hilario: Moves to bench Saturday
Hilario will move to the bench Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hilario will move to the bench Saturday in favor of Montrezl Harrell after Harrell had the best performance of his young career Friday against the Clippers where he scored 29 points. Despite the demotion, it's still possible for Hilario to reach his season average of nearly 17 minutes per game while coming off the bench Saturday, and moving forward in the continued absence of Clint Capela (leg).
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Earns another start Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Plays well in start vs. Mavs•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: To start at center Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Scores five, grabs three boards•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: To see minutes in the teens Monday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will return to bench Wednesday•