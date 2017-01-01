Hilario will move to the bench Saturday against the Knicks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario will move to the bench Saturday in favor of Montrezl Harrell after Harrell had the best performance of his young career Friday against the Clippers where he scored 29 points. Despite the demotion, it's still possible for Hilario to reach his season average of nearly 17 minutes per game while coming off the bench Saturday, and moving forward in the continued absence of Clint Capela (leg).