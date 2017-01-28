Nene Hilario posted 21 points (10-13 FG, 1-1 FT) to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a blocked shots across 27 minutes in Friday's 123-118 win against the 76ers.

It appears Wednesday's rest made a huge difference, as the point total was a season best. He is averaging 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots over the past two outings. Hilario remains a decent low-end option in the middle in most fantasy leagues with 12 or more teams.

