Rockets' Nene Hilario: Out Friday vs. Warriors
Hilario will sit out Friday's matchup against the Warriors for rest, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.
The 34-year-old big man will have an opportunity to rest Friday against the Warriors with Clint Capela returning from injury and Montrezl Harrell performing well. Capela and Harrell will likely see similar minutes to one another, and will have plenty of opportunities for scoring and rebounding against a fast-paced Warriors offense.
