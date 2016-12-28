Nene tallied 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-5 FT), eight rebounds, one steal and one block across 19 minutes during a 123-107 win against Dallas on Tuesday.

Nene started at center to matchup with Andrew Bogut and was effective in limited action. Montrezl Harrell had been strong in three starts while Clint Capela (leg) has been sidelined, and played more minutes than Nene on Tuesday, but was ineffective in his bench role, with just seven points. The Rockets will likely start whichever player is the better matchup for the opposing center in the foreseeable future, with Harrell likely continuing to get more minutes, regardless.