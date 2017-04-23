Rockets' Nene Hilario: Posts playoff career-high 28 points in Game 4 win
Hilario had 28 points (12-12 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 win against the Thunder in Game 4.
Hilario had more points in Game 4 than he did in the first three games of the first round, and this was his first double-double since November of 2015. Hilario also finished with a playoff career high in scoring, and the 34-year-old veteran came up huge on a day when Rockets' starting center Clint Capela was really struggling.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Not on injury report Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will not play Monday with sore hand•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Sitting out for rest Sunday vs. Kings•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Offers limited production in spot start•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will start Friday vs. Pistons•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Totals 17 points off bench Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...