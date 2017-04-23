Hilario had 28 points (12-12 FG, 4-7 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's 113-109 win against the Thunder in Game 4.

Hilario had more points in Game 4 than he did in the first three games of the first round, and this was his first double-double since November of 2015. Hilario also finished with a playoff career high in scoring, and the 34-year-old veteran came up huge on a day when Rockets' starting center Clint Capela was really struggling.

