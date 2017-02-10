Rockets' Nene Hilario: Practicing Friday
Hilario (shoulder) is practicing Friday, Calvin Watkins of ESPN reports.
Hilario was made active and available to play in Thursday's game against the Hornets but was never expected to see the floor. He did not play, and it looks like the extra rest may have done him some good, as his participation in practice Friday is surely encouraging for his status for this weekend. The team will likely provide another update following morning shootaround Saturday.
