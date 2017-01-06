Rockets' Nene Hilario: Puts up 18 points in just 17 minutes
Hilario scored 18 points (6-6 FG, 6-10 FT), to go along with three rebounds, one assist and a steal in 17 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 win over the Thunder.
Hilario got the start Thursday, and responded with a perfect shooting night from the field. Although he left four freebies at the charity stripe, the Brazilian was more productive as a scorer than we've seen all season. The 18 points mark a season high, and they came at a breakneck pace of over a point a minute.
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Starts at center Thursday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Moves to bench Saturday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Earns another start Friday vs. Clippers•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Plays well in start vs. Mavs•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: To start at center Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Scores five, grabs three boards•