Rockets' Nene Hilario: Remains a free agent
Updating a previous report, Hilario (groin) has not agreed to terms with the Rockets, and remains a free agent, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
It was previously reported that Hilario had agreed to a four-year, $15 million contract with the Rockets, but the offer was in fact a three-year, $10 million deal. The veteran big-man was disappointed with the offer and is "back at square one in free agency."
More News
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Agrees to deal with Rockets•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Ruled out for postseason•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Posts playoff career-high 28 points in Game 4 win•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Not on injury report Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Nene Hilario: Will not play Monday with sore hand•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...
-
Wolves land Butler in blockbuster
The Wolves landed a superstar, and the Bulls kickstarted their rebuild. Chris Towers breaks...
-
Russell gets a fresh start
The Lakers' decision to dump salary could prove to have huge ramifications for Fantasy players,...