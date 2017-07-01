Rockets' Nene Hilario: Remains a free agent

Updating a previous report, Hilario (groin) has not agreed to terms with the Rockets, and remains a free agent, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

It was previously reported that Hilario had agreed to a four-year, $15 million contract with the Rockets, but the offer was in fact a three-year, $10 million deal. The veteran big-man was disappointed with the offer and is "back at square one in free agency."