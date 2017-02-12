Nene contributed two points (1-3 FG), seven rebounds, one assist and one block across 12 minutes during a 133-102 win over the Suns on Saturday.

Nene returned from a one-game absence, but didn't do much other than grab seven rebounds, as he failed to score more than two points for the first time since Dec. 31 against the Knicks. He hasn't played more than 20 minutes in a game since Jan. 27, and with this kind of limited run, Nene's value is not too high.