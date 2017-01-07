Hilario will return to the a reserve role for Friday's game against the Magic, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Montrezl Harrell had been getting most of the run in the starting unit since Clint Capella got injured, but Hilario got the start in Thursday's win over the Thunder. It appears that decision may have been matchup based, given Hilario's quick return to the bench. Harrell figures to continue getting a majority of the starts going forward, but Hilario could still be in the mix depending on the matchup.