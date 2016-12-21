Hilario had 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal during Tuesday's 100-102 loss to San Antonio.

Nene saw a slight uptick in minutes due to Clint Capela (leg) falling victim to the injury bug. He looked spry in limited action, and scored in double digits for the first time in over a week. Capela has been ruled out for at least six weeks, so expect Nene to see more minutes in the near future.