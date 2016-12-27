Nene tallied five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one block across 14 minutes during Monday's 131-115 win over the Suns.

Nene's minutes restriction limits his value, and with the effective play of Montrezl Harrell in the absence of Clint Capela (leg), the Rockets have no reason to rush Nene into more minutes. We'll see if he gets more playing during Houston's second half of a back-to-back Tuesday against Dallas.