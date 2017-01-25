Rockets' Nene Hilario: Sitting out Wednesday's game
Hilario will not play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics due to rest purposes, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
This appears to be nothing more than an occasional spot for the veteran big man to rest, and his absence will likely not exceed Wednesday's outing. With Hilario out, look for Montrezl Harrell to take on majority of the backup center minutes behind starter Clint Capela.
