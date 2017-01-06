Hilario will start at center for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

Hilario has been coming off the bench in recent games, with Montrezl Harrell working as the team's starting center. The two will swap spots Thursday, however, with Hilario jumping into the top unit and Harrell working off the bench. That said, Harrell is still fully expected to out-pace Hilario in minutes and remains the more attractive fantasy play, so this shuffling of the lineup shouldn't have a huge impact on the regular rotation.