Hilario is expected to be restricted to minutes in the teens during Monday's game against the Suns, Calvin Watkins of ESPN.com reports.

Hilario has come off the bench in each of the Rockets' last two games, with Montrezl Harrell starting at center in place of Clint Capela (leg). He's seen just 18 minutes in each of those games, which is expected to be the case again on Monday. That severely restricts Hilario's value and he can be avoided in the majority of fantasy leagues. That said, it should give a boost to Harrell's value, who's provide solid production with a 16-point, eight-rebound showing on Friday against the Grizzlies, as well as a 17-point, three-rebound performance versus the Suns on Wednesday.