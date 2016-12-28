Hilario will start at center for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Montrezl Harrell has been pretty good over his last few starts, but the Rockets will opt to go with Hilario instead on Tuesday, in order to matchup with Andrew Bogut (knee), who's coming off an 11-game absence. However, with Bogut slated to be on a minutes restriction and coach Mike D'Antoni restricting Hilario's minutes to the teens on most nights, his promotion to the top unit doesn't necessarily mean a boost in fantasy value. Harrell will still likely see more minutes off the bench and is the better fantasy play of the two.