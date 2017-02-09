Hilario will be active and available to play in Thursday's game against the Hornets, but because of a sore shoulder, he's not expected to see the court, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hilario has been a little banged up of late, as in addition to this most recent shoulder injury, he'd also dealt with a sore groin in recent weeks. The Rockets are going to do everything they can to give him a night off Thursday, so barring an emergency situation, Hilario shouldn't get any minutes. That means Clint Capela should get the majority of playing time at center, while Montrezl Harrell should see a slightly bigger role off the bench as his backup.